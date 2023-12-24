Pali Highway town-bound lanes reopen after landslide

Pali Highway town-bound lanes between Castle Junction and the tunnels were reopened this morning after crews completed the cleanup from a recent landslide, according to a tweet from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The town-bound lanes have been closed since Wednesday after torrential rains brought trees and mud down from the slope and across the roadway about 100 yards outside of the second tunnel.

Traffic was redirected to Likelike Highway or the H-3 freeway for travel between the windward side and Honolulu. There were also intermittent closures of a single lane on the Kailua-bound side of Pali Highway during the debris removal.

Crews worked to remove debris and unstable trees, clean the road, and replace safety reflectors before reopening the town-bound lanes today.

The lanes were expected to reopen at 7 p.m. today, but reopened around 11 a.m.