Man arrested for alleged sexual assault in Waipio area

A 34-year-old man was arrested late Christmas Eve after allegedly sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman in the Waipio area.

The attack occurred at 11:12 p.m. Sunday, according to Honolulu police.

The woman identified her alleged assailant and he was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Christmas Day.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of second-degree sexual assault.