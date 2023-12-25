Man arrested for alleged sexual assault in Waipio area

A 34-year-old man was arrested late Christmas Eve after allegedly sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman in the Waipio area.
The attack occurred at 11:12 p.m. Sunday, according to Honolulu police.
The woman identified her alleged assailant and he was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Christmas Day.
Police are investigating the incident as a case of second-degree sexual assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.