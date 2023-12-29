comscore Man rescued after canoe breaks into pieces off Kaneohe Marine Corps Base | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man rescued after canoe breaks into pieces off Kaneohe Marine Corps Base

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:42 pm
Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a male paddler in the waters off of Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Friday afternoon.

At 4:00 p.m. Friday, Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to two one-man canoe paddlers after one of the canoes “broke into multiple pieces, and the paddler was hanging on,” according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department. The other paddler was able to call 911 for assistance.

Lifeguards, via jet ski, rescued the man one mile from shore and brought him to a waiting military boat that took him to shore. The other paddler returned to shore safely on his own.

Neither paddler required medical attention. At the time of the rescue, surf was “said to be as big as 20-foot faces,” EMS said.

