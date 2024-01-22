SHOPO, Honolulu police sergeant settle lawsuit

A civil lawsuit alleging police union board members conspired to remove a former member by falsely accusing him of double-dipping into travel funds and blackmailing him with the threat of criminal charges was settled recently, according to an email to members from the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

“The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, its State Board of Directors and Sgt. David Kawika Hallums today jointly announce that they have reached a mutual and global resolution of all pending legal disputes between them,” according to the email which was read by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “The parties have agreed to fully and finally resolve their disputes and move forward in the best interests of SHOPO and its members. No party has admitted any wrongdoing or liability. Indeed the parties have agreed to renounce all legal claims against each other, including breach of fiduciary duty and misuse of union funds.”

It continued, “Other than this joint statement agreed to by the settling parties, the settling parties have further agreed not to make any additional comments about the terms of the settlement.”

Hallums and SHOPO declined further comment.

In October, six current and one former board member of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the Honolulu Police Department after allegations of misdemeanor extortion were levied by Hallums.