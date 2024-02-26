Police searching for driver in hit-and-run in Kalihi

Honolulu police are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run Friday that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday on Waiakamilo Road in Kalihi.

The motorist allegedly hit a 36-year-old man in a marked crosswalk while traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The man was in a marked crosswalk, but was reportedly crossing against the illuminated “Do Not Walk” signal.

The motorist is reported to have stopped briefly before continuing to travel southbound on Waiakamilo without rendering aid or providing information.

Police say the suspect may have been driving a blue Honda “multipurpose vehicle,” or a large car capable of seating six or more passengers.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in this collision, but it remains unknown whether drugs or alcohol are factors as well, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to call HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.