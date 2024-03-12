Editorial | Off the News Off the news: New law raises bar on vote recounts Today Updated 9:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Considering how low voter turnout can be in Hawaii elections, the vote count in some of the state’s smaller races can be pretty small. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Considering how low voter turnout can be in Hawaii elections, the vote count in some of the state’s smaller races can be pretty small. And in too many cases, the tallies for the competing candidates can be narrow enough to require a recount, under current law. So it’s nice to see the passage of House Bill 129, which raises the bar a bit on mandatory recounts — the first bill of this legislative session to be signed into law. It’s a simple, straightforward improvement, and as first bills go, the state could have done worse. Previous Story Column: Sustainable local food systems vital for economy, security