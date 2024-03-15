Letter: Leaders should take pay cuts to bolster education

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Asking state departments to cut budgets to balance spending is fine. Read more

Asking state departments to cut budgets to balance spending is fine. But why don’t the salaries of the governor, lieutenant governor, senators, House representatives, department heads and their bureaucracies take the same cut to lessen the impact to public education?

A good number of parents are sending their kids to private schools — which is very expensive — because they are not confident in the public education system. The leaders of Hawaii should set an example for their constituents by taking a pay decrease to help minimize cuts to public education.

Lance Miyake

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter