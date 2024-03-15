Editorial | Letters Letter: Leaders should take pay cuts to bolster education Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Asking state departments to cut budgets to balance spending is fine. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Asking state departments to cut budgets to balance spending is fine. But why don’t the salaries of the governor, lieutenant governor, senators, House representatives, department heads and their bureaucracies take the same cut to lessen the impact to public education? A good number of parents are sending their kids to private schools — which is very expensive — because they are not confident in the public education system. The leaders of Hawaii should set an example for their constituents by taking a pay decrease to help minimize cuts to public education. Lance Miyake Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: All political views are correct in a united U.S.