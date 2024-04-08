Maui police ID Lahaina pedestrian who died

The Maui Police Department has identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night on Honoapiilani Highway as Edralina Diezon, 68, of Lahaina.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police said Diezon was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when a white 2017 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound struck her.
As a result, she sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she later died. The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 17-year-old girl, and her 17-year-old passenger, were not injured.
“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms. Diezon’s family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.
Police said this was Maui County’s second traffic fatality this year, compared to two at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.