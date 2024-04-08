Maui police ID Lahaina pedestrian who died

The Maui Police Department has identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night on Honoapiilani Highway as Edralina Diezon, 68, of Lahaina.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said Diezon was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when a white 2017 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound struck her.

As a result, she sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she later died. The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 17-year-old girl, and her 17-year-old passenger, were not injured.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms. Diezon’s family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.

Police said this was Maui County’s second traffic fatality this year, compared to two at the same time last year.