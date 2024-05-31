No injuries after front of Cessna hits runway while landing at Kalaeloa Airport

The nose of a small Cessna aircraft hit the runway while landing at Kalaeloa Airport this afternoon but there were no major injuries, authorities said

The Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Police Department responded to the incident, a Kalaeloa Airport spokesperson said. HFD said it responded to the airfield at Barbers Point just after 2 p.m.

EMS officials said paramedics treated the aircraft’s pilot, a 75-year-old man, who declined to be taken to a hospital.

There were no other injuries or passengers on board, EMS said.