High surf advisory in effect for south shores of all Hawaiian islands

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Weather

A high surf advisory is in effect for the south shores of all islands as light tradewinds gradually strengthen over the weekend.

A stronger-than-expected south swell is forecast to bring surf of 7 to 10 feet to south shores throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is set to expire Saturday at 6 a.m. However, weather officials say another south swell should peak late Saturday into Sunday, bringing more advisory-level surf.

Today’s mild tradewinds are forecast to gradually strengthen to moderate to locally breezy by Sunday.

