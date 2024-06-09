Letter: GOP tarnished by Trump’s misdeeds

Despite Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 counts by a jury of his peers, some in the GOP remain in denial about the verdict. Do seemingly smart Republicans think all the people who have exposed Trump’s crimes are involved in a conspiracy? Of what? Does the GOP think the 17 women who have alleged sexual assault are lying? Trump is a pathological liar, grifter and convicted sexual abuser worthy of no respect.

Wake up, GOP; you are disgracing yourself and America. You deserve better.

Mike Rueli

Kaimuki

