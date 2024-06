Scoreboard – June 19, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club; Open division– Round of 32, 7 a.m. Women’s division –Quarterfinals,

9:24 a.m.

THURSDAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup, At Oahu Country Club–Open division: Round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s division: Semifinals,

8:21 a.m.

115TH MANOA CUP

At Oahu Country Club

Wednesday’s results

Open

Joshua Hayashida def. Eric Molina, 3&2; Colby Gunderson def. Garrett Takeuchi, 3&1; Ryan Takeshita def. Dillon Jonke, 4&3; Dane Watanabe def. Taylor George, 3&2; Jackson Ibarra def. Christopher Chung-Salem, 4&2; Kolbe Irei def. Casey Johansen, 23 holes; Ben Cafferio def. Landon Long, 2&1; Andrew Otani def. Brandan Kop, 5&4.

Zachary Sagayaga def. Spencer Summerhays, 6&5; Steven Cable def. Phoenix Nguyen-Eden, 2&1; Drew Higashihara def. Nixon Lauritzen, 1up; Robert Berris def. Walter Ching, 5&3; Keanu Akina def. Noah Koshi, 5&3; Spencer Shishido def. James Fujita, 1up; Yuuki Kubo def. Joey Sakaue, 3&2; Neal Manutai def. Keola Silva, 2up.

Derek Chinen def. Sean Smith, 8&7; Chance Wilson def. Nate Choi,1up; Tyler Ogawa def. Alvin Okada, concession through seven holes; Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Braydn Sato, 6&4; Dysen Park def. Nicholas Matsushima, 6&5; Blaine Kimura def. Aidan Sugihara, 5&3; Anson Cabello def. Zaedis Yoshizawa, 4&3, Bryce Toldeo-Lue def. Tensuke Sakurai, 2up; James Whitworth def. Zealand Pollock, 6&5; Matthew Ma def. Matty Inaba, 6&4; Gunnar Lee def. Justin Todd, 2up; Kihei Akina def. Ross Misutani, 6&4; Tyler Tamayori def. Nick Gerard, concession through 16; Lucas Summerhayes def. Justin Taparra, 5&4; Isaiah Kanno def. Remington Hirano, 1up; Jordan Sato def. Isaac Jeffers, 3&1.

Women

Ava Cepeda def. Brooke Asao, 2&1; Kate Nakaoka def. Mia Nakaoka, 19 holes; Alexa Takai def. Jacey Kage, 3&2; Jasmine Wong def. Arianna Bell, 4&2; Kara Kaneshiro def. Chloe Jang, 4&3; Kellie Yamane def. Mariko Yonemura, 7&5; Nicole Tanoue def. Marcie Teal, 6&5; Rachael Wang def. Madison Kuratani, 20 holes.

Today’s Tee Times

Open division, round of 32

7 a.m. – Joshua Hayashida, Mililani; Colby Gunderson, Kaneohe

7:09 a.m. – Ryan Takeshita, Honolulu; Dane Watanabe, Kaneohe

7:18 a.m. – Jackson Ibarra, Honolulu; Kolbe Irei, Honolulu

7:27 a.m. – Ben Cafferio, Wailuku;

Andrew Otani, Honolulu

7:36 a.m. – Zachary Sagayaga, Honolulu;

Steven Cable, Olympia, Wash.

7:45 a.m. – Drew Higashihara, Kailua;

Robert Berris, Fair Oaks, Calif.

7:54 a.m. – Keanu Akina, Kahuku;

Spencer Shishido, Honolulu

8:03 a.m. – Yuuki Kubo, Japan;

Neal Manutai, Laie

8:12 a.m. – Derek Chinen, Kaneohe;

Chance Wilson, Princeville

8:21 a.m. – Tyler Ogawa, Honolulu;

Katsuhiro Yamashita, Kailua-Kona

8:30 a.m. – Dysen Park, Hilo;

Blaine Kimura, Honolulu

8:39 a.m. – Anson Cabello, Kahului;

Bryce Toledo-Lue, Aiea

8:48 a.m. – James Whitworth, Honolulu;

Matthew Ma, Pearl City

8:57 a.m. – Gunnar Lee, Kaneohe;

Kihei Akina, Kahuku

9:06 a.m. – Tyler Tamayori, Honolulu;

Lucas Summerhays, Kalaheo

9:15 a.m. – Isaiah Kanno, Hilo;

Jordan Sato, Honolulu

Women’s quarterfinals

9:24 a.m. – Ava Cepeda, Hauula;

Kate Nakaoka, Mililani

9:33 a.m. – Alexa Takai, Honolulu;

Jasmine Wong, Honolulu

9:42 a.m. – Kara Kaneshiro, Honolulu;

Kellie Yamane, Honolulu

9:51 a.m. – Nicole Tanoue, Honolulu;

Rachael Wang, Honolulu

MEN’S OLYMPIC RANKINGS

Tuesday

*Formal selection pending

OGR World Player NOC

1 1 Scottie Scheffler USA

2 2 Rory McIlroy IRL

3 3 Xander Schauffele USA

4 4 Ludvig Åberg SWE

5 5 Wyndham Clark USA

6 6 Viktor Hovland NOR

7 7 Collin Morikawa USA

8 9 Jon Rahm ESP

9 12 Matsuyama Hideki JPN

10 13 Tommy Fleetwood GBR

11 18 Matt Fitzpatrick GBR

12 20 Matthieu Pavon FRA

13 21 Sepp Straka AUT

14 24 Jason Day AUS

15 26 Tom Kim KOR

16 27 An Byeonghun KOR

17 33 Shane Lowry IRL

18 35 Nick Taylor CAN

19 36 Min Woo Lee AUS

20 37 Corey Connors CAN

21 40 Christiaan Bez. RSA

22 42 Stephan Jäger GER

23 44 Nicolai Højgaard DEN

24 48 Thomas Detry BEL

25 52 Emiliano Grillo ARG

26 55 Alex Noren SWE

27 59 Ryan Fox NZL

28 67 Erik van Rooyen RSA

29 73 Adrian Meronk POL

30 78 Victor Perez FRA

31 83 Nakajima Keita JPN

32 85 Thorbjørn Olesen DEN

33 98 Alejandro Tosti ARG

34 99 Joaquín Niemann CHI

35 100 Sami Valimaki FIN

36 108 Kevin Yu TPE

37 113 David Puig ESP

38 134 Matti Schmid GER

39 140 C.T. Pan TPE

40 147 Joost Luiten NED

41 155 Carl Yuan CHN

42 177 Camilo Villegas COL

43 180 Matteo Manassero ITA

44 187 Adrien D.D.C. BEL

45 190 Daniel Hillier NZL

46 195 Cristóbal Del Solar CHI

47 198 Guido Migliozzi ITA

48 219 Shub. Sharma IND

49 221 Rafael Campos PUR

50 237 Darius van Driel NED

51 240 Carlos Ortiz MEX

52 242 Kiradech Aph. THA

53 257 Gavin Green MAS