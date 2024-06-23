Letter: Changes to Title IX are threat to women

“There are two sexes: male and female,” Chief Judge Danny Reeves of the U.S. District Court in Eastern Kentucky said in a recent decision.

The ruling by Reeves disables the Biden administration’s changes to Title IX in six states — making it now 10 states that will be able to protect girls and women. More states have pending lawsuits against the changes to Title IX that come Aug. 1, which will force women to share their spaces with transgender girls.

In Hawaii, the rights of women to retain their protected spaces have been erased by the majority at the state Legislature, ignored by our governor and dismissed by our congressional delegation.

If Patsy Mink were alive today, I would argue, she would be on the side of the courts defending women to remain free from transgender women taking their resources.

Tom Berg

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter