Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, lookout to close for utility work

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail, seen in June 2023. The trail will be closed on Tuesday for the removal of de-energized power lines.
NINA WU/NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail, seen in June 2023. The trail will be closed on Tuesday for the removal of de-energized power lines.

State officials say the Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail in East Honolulu will be closed Tuesday for the removal of de-energized power lines.

The closure is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the utility work.

Hawaiian Electric says at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard, which operates Makapuu Lighthouse, crews will remove utility equipment no longer in operation along the trail and lookout.

The work will close both trails, including the Kaiwi shoreline trail, the parking lot and lookout, and restrict access to Makapuu Lighthouse Road.

Special duty police will be on-site during the work to prevent hikers from access to restricted areas.

Message boards announcing the closures have been posted along Kalaniana‘ole Highway near access points to the trail parking lot.

