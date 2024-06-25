Special sandwiches for the perfect snack

These have the transformative power to turn snack time into something far fancier. The two easy classics are building blocks for afternoon tea or a baby shower, but also work just as easily for lunch. It’s the little things that make these sandwiches feel special: slicing the cucumbers thin, salting and patting the slices dry and making sure the herbs get evenly distributed in the compound butter. Soft bread is key here, as are the generous amounts of butter and cream cheese — both elements give these sandwiches their delightful texture. Make one version or both, and scale the recipe up or down as needed. These sandwiches are best served immediately, but can sit out for about an hour.

Tea Sandwiches

Ingredients for traditional cucumber sandwiches:

• 1 English cucumber, peeled and sliced into thin rounds

• Salt

• 32 slices soft white sandwich bread

• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened but not melty

• Freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for smoked salmon sandwiches:

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened but not melty

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

• Salt

• 14 slices brown bread, such as pumpernickel

• 8 ounces smoked salmon

Directions:

Make the cucumber tea sandwiches: Place the cucumber rounds in a colander. Lightly salt them and let sit until water droplets form on the slices, 15 to 20 minutes. Lay out some paper towels or a clean kitchen towel, place the cucumber slices on top and pat them dry.

Stack slices of white bread and cut off the crusts. Slather each slice with butter. Put the cucumber rounds on half the slices of bread, overlapping the rounds slightly. Grind pepper on top and sandwich with the remaining slices of bread. Cut in half to make rectangles.

Make the smoked salmon tea sandwiches: Mix the butter, dill, chives, parsley and lemon juice together in a small bowl. Season with salt to taste.

Stack slices of brown bread and cut off the crusts. Slather each slice with the herb butter. Put smoked salmon on half the slices of bread. Top with the remaining slices of bread and cut in half to make rectangles.

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes, makes 46 small sandwiches.