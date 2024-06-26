Letter: Haiku Stairs safer than many Oahu hiking trails

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I have been a resident of Hawaii for more than 20 years. During this time I have not read about injuries to people climbing the Haiku Stairs. However, there are frequent reports of multiple medical respondents needed to rescue hikers on the Lanikai Pillbox or Diamond Head trails.

The Haiku Stairs are very safe, with railings and secure ladder steps. It is a unique WWII site that deserves saving.

The $2.5 million should be used for setting up this trail as a site for locals and tourists to see beautiful Oahu. A parking site away from the houses could include a security guard, guide system with waivers, ticketing and reservations, and might be used to support maintenance and other expenses.

Instead of tearing down these beautiful stairs, let’s use put that money toward creating a unique experience for locals and tourists alike.

Jill McCready

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

