Vehicle strikes pedestrian at airport; 2 taken to hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff

Two people were sent to the hospital, one critically, after a man driving a vehicle reportedly hit a female pedestrian at the lower level of Honolulu airport this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. today, just outside of the customs area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Paramedics treated the driver – a man estimated to be in his 60s — and took him to the hospital in critical condition. They also treated a woman, estimated to be 65, for injuries, and took her to the hospital in serious condition.

Both patients were given advanced life support before being taken to the hospital.

EMS says it’s possible the driver suffered from a medical condition before hitting the pedestrian.

