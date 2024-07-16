Second brushfire on Kauai now contained

A brushfire that broke out off of Kapaa Bypass Road this afternoon is now contained, according to Kauai County officials.

Kauai Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. today. Although the brushfire is now contained, crews remain on scene to monitor hotspots.

No injuries have been been reported.

The second brushfire broke out on the heels of an earlier one that burned an estimated 1,100 acres Monday between Hanapepe and Kaumakani in West Kauai. That one had been reported shortly before noon Monday west of Moi Road.

County officials declared just before midnight Monday that the fire was 100% contained, with no homes destroyed or injuries reported. Firefighters had maintained a fire watch overnight, and installed N5 sensors to detect flareups.

Only one structure – a shed with no homes attached — was said to be destroyed at Kaumakani Camp.

In the latest brushfire, Kauai police closed off Kapaa Bypass Road at both north and south entrances at Kuhio Highway while firefighting efforts were ongoing, but reopened it as of 3:20 p.m. today.

A section of Olohena Road was also closed earlier today, but also reopened as of 3:20 p.m.

It was unclear how many acres were impacted by the latest brushfire.

Firefighters with the Kaiakea, Kapaa, and Lihue fire stations responded, along with KFD’s Tanker 1, Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters, and the on-duty battalion chief.

KFD also received support from the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Works, and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Kauai Emergency Management Agency personnel also supported the response.

Officials said the investigation of the origins and causes for both brushfires is ongoing.