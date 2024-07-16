Letter: Media using Project 2025 as deceptive scare tactic

A recent letter is partly right (“Before voting, crucial to learn about Project 2025,” Star-Advertiser, July 12). Project 2025 was written by The Heritage Foundation. A montage of speculations, could bes and what ifs. But it’s not endorsed by Trump — he denounced parts of it. It does not have wide conservative support. Conservatives aren’t acknowledging it as anything relevant.

However, the left-leaning media deceptively emphasizes it and presents it as if this is Trump’s agenda. I agree with the letter writer in that the media should provide thorough information on issues so voters can make intelligent choices.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

