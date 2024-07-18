Pedestrian dies in Kaneohe after she is struck by 2 vehicles

A 32-year-old woman was fatally struck by two vehicles early this morning in Kaneohe.

The initial collision occurred at about 2:05 a.m. when a 75-year-old man driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway struck the woman, who was walking partially in the roadway, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

As the woman lay in the roadway, she was hit by an unidentified vehicle, which fled the scene without providing aid or information, police said. Witnesses described the second vehicle as possibly a commercial dump truck.

The 75-year-old motorist remained at the scene and was not injured. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This incident marks the 22nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared with 28 at the same time in 2023. The investigation is ongoing.