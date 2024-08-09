Alleged Maui IED detonates, damages car in Pukalani

Maui police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating an alleged improvised explosive device that detonated and damaged a car that was driving in Pukalani last night, according to multiple sources.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday night Maui firefighters and police closed Old Haleakala Highway in both directions up to Makani Road after responding to multiple reports of a loud explosion and a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Maui 24/7 Facebook page, witnesses said “a vehicle was driving up Old Haleakala Hwy. when the driver saw an explosion on the road on the driver’s side of her car. The explosion shattered her windows and ripped holes in the driver’s side of her vehicle.”

The woman’s car was near Ikea Place in Pukalani when it was allegedly hit by the IED.

The highway was closed from about 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. this morning.

Leilani Fagan posted on Maui 24/7’s Facebook page that her house “shook it sounded like there was an explosion underneath.”

“I looked and didn’t see anything but saw my neighbors running down the road. I followed and at the beginning of IKEA [Place] there was a white SUV blocking the entrance to the road. It was riddled with gouges and puncture marks on the side and her windows were broken. The driver said it was not a car accident. She thought it was an explosion and needless to say she was very shook up and scared. She is lucky to have minor injuries. The police and firemen showed up a few minutes later and closed the Section of old Haleakala Highway and IKEA. They’re taking the vehicle as part of the ‘crime’ scene and examining the concrete and debris all over the road where the explosion took place. There is a suspicion that it’s a pipe bomb however this is not confirmed until further investigation!! ,” read her post at about midnight.

Maui police and the FBI are investigating.

“The FBI and Maui Police Department continue to work jointly on an investigation into recent reports of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the Island of Maui, including last night’s incident in Pukalani,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities that could present a threat to public safety. If you see something suspicious in the road, such as an object that appears out of place, do not touch, drive over, or go near it for any reason,” read the statement. “If possible, keep others away from the area and report the object immediately by calling MPD at call 911immediately.”

Public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring our community remains safe and secure, the FBI and MPD said.

“We thank the community for their cooperation and vigilance,” said the FBI and MPD.

Authorities ask the public to report any tips to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324).