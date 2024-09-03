4 men seriously injured in Palolo multi-vehicle crash

Four men were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision early this morning on Palolo Avenue.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Palolo Avenue and Uilani Place at around 5:13 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded with three ambulances and a District Chief.

The victims — identified as a 24-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 22-year-old male and a 31-year-old male — were all transported in serious condition to a nearby trauma center.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.