Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation last week posted the recorded minutes from its Aug. 13 executive session. The recording can be viewed at 808ne.ws/HARTmeeting. A Tuesday “Off the News” item on Page A12 incorrectly said HART had yet to post a recording.

>> A recent study that evaluated 1,500 climate policies indicated that a price on pollution was the only policy that was synergistic — when combined with other policies, it increased their effectiveness. A Page A14 commentary on Wednesday implied that a price on pollution is the only effective policy among those studied.