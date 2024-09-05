Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Corrections

>> The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation last week posted the recorded minutes from its Aug. 13 executive session. The recording can be viewed at 808ne.ws/HARTmeeting. A Tuesday “Off the News” item on Page A12 incorrectly said HART had yet to post a recording.

>> A recent study that evaluated 1,500 climate policies indicated that a price on pollution was the only policy that was synergistic — when combined with other policies, it increased their effectiveness. A Page A14 commentary on Wednesday implied that a price on pollution is the only effective policy among those studied.

