On the Move: David Cerame and Christopher R. Gaydosh

Honolulu architecture firm AHL has promoted David Cerame to associate from project manager and Christopher R. Gaydosh to associate from designer. Cerame’s experience includes in preservation and restoration, education and project management of large complexes in logistically challenging locations. Gaydosh’s experience includes Department of Defense projects, including medical and educational facilities, as well as representing the firm at industry events and in the community.

