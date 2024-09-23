Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Corrections

>> Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children officials say they imposed a lockout of staff nurses to get a signed agreement with their union. A Page A1 story Sunday reported that hospital management had said the lockout was in response to the Sept. 13 one-day strike.

