Letter: Hotel workers strike OK, but keep the noise down

Workers strike and picket in one of the lobbies outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Sept. 24.

As a longtime condominium resident in Waikiki, the many days of hotel strikers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village — who chant, yell and beat drums from dawn to night — is driving me and my neighbors crazy. I support the workers in their demands for better wages and working conditions, but my neighborhood is also primarily residential condos and the constant noise is directed at us.

They have the right to protest, but we have the right to some peace and quiet in our homes.

Ruth Ann Cullen

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter