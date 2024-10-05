Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, October 5, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Hotel workers strike OK, but keep the noise down

Today Updated 12:50 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers strike and picket in one of the lobbies outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Sept. 24.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Workers strike and picket in one of the lobbies outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Sept. 24.