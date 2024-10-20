Moped rider, 59, in critical condition after crash on Isenberg

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition following a Saturday afternoon crash in the McCully-Moiliili area.

At about 3:18 p.m. Saturday, police said a man operating a moped was traveling southbound on Isenberg Street and disregarded a red traffic signal and entered the intersection of Isenberg and South King Street when he was broadside by a female teenager driving a vehicle eastbound on South King Street with the right of way.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition. The teen suffered minor injuries and refused further treatment.

The moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.