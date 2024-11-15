Honolulu Star-Advertiser

3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash in Nanakuli

Three men were injured, including one critically, following a multi-vehicle collision in Nanakuli early this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Farrington Highway near Auyong Homestead Road at about 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics treated a 31-year-old man and took him to a hospital emergency room in critical condition. They also treated two men in their 30s and took them to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police closed Farrington Highway at Auyong in both directions this morning due to the collision. The highway has since reopened.

Details on what led to the crash were not available.

