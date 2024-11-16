Man, 29 arrested for allegedly starting Nanakuli brush fire

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson Friday after he allegedly started a brush fire that burned four acres in Nanakuli.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Aries Barroga was “observed setting a brush fire that burned approximately four acres” and was extinguished by the Honolulu Fire Department.

Barroga was arrested near Kaukama Road and Farrington Highway on suspicion of arson in the second degree and an outstanding warrant.

According to state court records, Barroga was taken for a mental health evaluation on March 1, 2020 after he allegedly “attempted to start a brush fire” in Waianae.

HFD responded to the fire at 12:11 p.m. to 87-1070 Farrington Highway and asked police for help to evacuate the Maili Pillbox Trail. The fire was contained by 12:50 p.m.

Atthe time of the fire, leeward sides of all Hawaiian islands were under a red flag warning, which is in effect until 4 p.m. today. The warning indicates high winds, low humidity and dry conditions raise the risk for wildland fires.