E-biker rider, 52, serious after vehicle collision on Ward Avenue

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 12:08 p.m.

Traffic

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to an e-bike and vehicle collision Tuesday that sent a 52-year-old to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash between the e-bike rider and vehicle occurred near 920 Ward Avenue, with EMS responding to the scene at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics treated the unhelmeted e-bike rider who was allegedly hit by a vehicle for a head injury and multiple abrasions.

He was taken to the hospital emergency room in serious condition.

No further details on the collision were available.

