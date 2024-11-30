Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wahine basketball team beats UT-Martin; No. 1 UCLA awaits

By Dave Reardon

Host Hawaii came from behind in the second half to beat Tennessee-Martin 47-39 in a second-day game of the American Savings Bank Rainbow Wahine Showdown at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center today.

The Wahine trailed 24-17 at halftime, but for the second day in a row used a full-court press early in the third quarter to help turn things around.

They scored the first 11 points after the break to take 28-24 lead and never trailed thereafter.

Imani Perez scored the go-ahead points on a driving layup. Lily Wahinekapu led Hawaii with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

UH is 5-1 and 2-0 in the tournament. The Wahine face a tough test at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against No. 1 ranked UCLA.

UCLA beat Fresno State 97-41 in today’s first game.

The Bruins improved to 7-0, while the Bulldogs fell to 5-3.

