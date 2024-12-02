Pedestrian, 60s, in critical after car strike on Vineyard

A woman in her 60s is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Vineyard Boulevard this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the “automobile versus pedestrian” accident at the corner of Vineyard and Pali Highway at about 2:30 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated the woman with advanced life support and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed Vineyard Boulevard eastbound after Pali Highway, along with Bishop and Beretania streets due to the collision investigation.

No further details on what led to the accident were available.