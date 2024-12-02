Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 2, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Pedestrian, 60s, in critical after car strike on Vineyard

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:10 p.m.

Traffic

A woman in her 60s is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Vineyard Boulevard this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the “automobile versus pedestrian” accident at the corner of Vineyard and Pali Highway at about 2:30 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated the woman with advanced life support and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed Vineyard Boulevard eastbound after Pali Highway, along with Bishop and Beretania streets due to the collision investigation.

No further details on what led to the accident were available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide