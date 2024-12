Scoreboard — December 19, 2024

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College: Hoops in Hawaii Classic, Hastings (Neb.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 11 a.m. (women); College of Saint Mary (Neb.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 1:15 p.m. (women); Alaska Anchorage vs. Daemen (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m. (women); Johnson & Wales (R.I.) vs. Alaska Anchorage, 5:45 p.m. (men); Colorado State-Pueblo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m. (men). Games at Saint Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hilo, 8 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. OIA East girls: Kalani at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); McKinley at Kailua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Kaiser (JV only at 6 p.m.); Farrington at Kalaheo (varsity only, 6 p.m.); Kaimuki at Castle (varsity only, 6 p.m.).

High school boys: ‘Iolani Classic. Consolation, University vs. Kapaa, 9 a.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 10:30 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Kamehameha, noon; Kalani vs. Osaka Gakuin (Suita City, Osaka, Japan), 1:30 p.m.; Imhotep (Pa.) vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) vs. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), 5 p.m. Semifinals: Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) vs. Utah Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Veritas (Santa Fe Springs, Calif.) vs. Brewster (Wolfeboro, N.H.), 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Damien at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.



OIA West: Aiea at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Waianae at Radford (varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College: Hoops in Hawaii Classic, Centre College (Ky.) vs. Willamette (Ore.), 1:15 p.m. (women); Occidental (Calif.) vs. Puget Sound (Wash.), 3:30 p.m. (women); Daemen (N.Y.) vs. Hawai‘i Pacific, 5:45 p.m. (women); College of Wooster (Ohio) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m. (men). Games at Saint Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: Kansas Wesleyan vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Truman State (Mo.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

High school boys: ‘Iolani Classic. Consolation, Kamehameha vs. Kalani, 9 a.m.; Kapaa vs. Punahou, 10:30 a.m.; University vs. Kahuku, noon; Osaka Gakuin (Suita City, Osaka, Japan) vs. Leilehua, 1:30 p.m. Seventh place, Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 3:30 p.m. Fifth place, Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 5 p.m. Third place, Game 23 loser vs. Game 24 loser, 6:30 p.m. Championship, Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani. ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Maryknoll at Punahou, 10:30 a.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 9 a.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 1 p.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m.; University at Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m. ILH girls, Varsity III: St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Moanalua (varsity only, 6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 3, 8:30 a.m.; Natatorium and back.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou (boys); Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts (girls); Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kahuku at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki (varsity, 2 p.m.); Kalani at Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Castle at Moanalua (varsity, 5:30 p.m.).

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).