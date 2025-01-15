HFD: Cause of fatal McCully fire was unattended cooking

The Honolulu Fire Department today said the McCully fire, which resulted in the death of one firefighter and hospitalized five others, has been classified as accidental due to unattended cooking.

Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala, 25, died, and four other firefighters were seriously injured while responding to a Jan. 6 fire at 1645 Young St. that resulted in a partial roof collapse.

A sixth person, a resident of one of the units in the two-story building, was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HFD said the fire originated in a kitchen at the back of the building.

“The HFD in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team completed the on-scene origin and cause fire investigation,” said the department in a news release. “They determined the fire originated in the kitchen, located at the rear of the structure.”

As of today, HFD said, only the resident remains hospitalized.