Man, woman arrested in connection with Aliamanu fatal fireworks explosion

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man in connection with the Jan. 1 Aliamanu fireworks explosion that killed four people.

According to a Honolulu Police Department highlight today, more than “20 witnesses were located and interviewed, digital evidence was reviewed and examined, and many hours of surveillance video were recovered and reviewed” since the fatal blast that also injured dozens.

“The suspects attended the New Year’s Eve gathering at the Keaka Street home. While at the gathering, they ignited illegal fireworks and also allowed their three children, ages 15, 10, and one, to ignite illegal fireworks. The youngest child was injured during the explosion and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment before being released,” HPD said.

Today at 2:30 p.m., Ruben T. Mateo and Jewel Ann Quines Cabras were arrested at 4144 Keaka Drive on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and three fireworks offenses.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming,” according to police.

Detectives determined that on shortly after midnight Jan. 1, a person who was attending the party “lit an aerial cake on the driveway leading to the carport.” The “cake,” filled with illegals aerials, fell on its side, and aerials shot into two crates that contained additional cake fireworks, setting off an explosion, police said.