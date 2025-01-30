Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island woman, 21, dies after being struck by vehicle last week

By Hawaii Tribune-Herald

COURTESY GOFUNDME Jahnya Serquina-Octubre, 21, of Mountain View, has died after being struck last week by a vehicle on Highway 11 on Hawaii island, police said.

The 21-year-old female pedestrian involved in a Hawaii island traffic collision on Jan. 22 has died, according to police.

The woman has been identified as Jahnya Serquina-Octubre of Mountain View.

Police said officers responded to a traffic collision at 7:56 p.m. and determined that a 2016 Honda CRV multipurpose vehicle operated by a 74-year-old Mountain View man was traveling north (Hilo bound) on Highway 11 near the 10-mile marker in Kurtistown when it struck Serquina-Octubre.

Multiple witnesses confirmed she was seen on the roadway before she was struck.

Serquina-Octubre was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, she was pronounced dead at 12:16 p.m. Friday, but was kept on life support until Tuesday. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her family at www.gofundme.com.

The operator of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

Police said they do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash and have reclassified this investigation as a negligent homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this collision, they may contact Officer Johnathan Rapoza at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Johnathan.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is Hawaii island’s third traffic fatality of 2025 compared with three at this time last year.

