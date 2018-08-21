State Department of Transportation preparing for Hurricane Lane

The state Department of Transportation is preparing for Hurricane Lane at its airports, harbors and highways, according to officials.

For highways, the state is canceling all routine work in areas that may experience high winds and flooding. Highways maintenance crews are focusing instead on clearing storm drains, stream openings and removal of debris from streets.

The state may restrict lanes or close roads for corridors that have experienced recent landslides or rockfalls — such as Kuhio Highway on Kauai’s north shore and the Pali Highway tunnels on Oahu.

Equipment and vehicles for heavy use are also being prepared, while supplies for road clearing and other maintenance are being restocked in advance of the storm.

At the airport, the state is following its emergency protocols, which include the topping off of vehicles, emergency generators and pumping stations with fuel, while preparing emergency fuel for possible deployments.

It is working with airlines to ensure that equipment is secured, as well as communicating with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding flight conditions.

At ports, it is following guidelines set by the U.S. Coast Guard.