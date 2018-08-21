Hurricane watch issued for Maui, Big Isle; Lane remains a Category 4 storm
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted August 21, 2018
August 21, 2018
Updated August 21, 2018 6:29am
Hurricane Lane, which strengthened to a major hurricane last night, maintained its status overnight and remains on a westward course.
Hurricane Lane will create dangerous surf conditions for Hawaii this week, and there could be other impacts.
(Courtesy Weather Channel)
NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION
Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane as it heads toward Hawaii over a 7 1/2-hour period, ending at 4:30 a.m.
CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER
The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Lane as of 5 a.m. today.
The Category 4 hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and was located 450 miles south-southeast of Kailua-Kona and 620 miles southeast of Honolulu while heading west at 12 mph at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A hurricane watch has been issued for the counties of Hawaii and Maui. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
Weather officials still expect Lane to make a turn toward the northwest Wednesday through Thursday with the center of the storm expected to pass close of Hawaii island and Maui on Thursday. Slight weakening is also forecast over the next few days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.