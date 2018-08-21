Gov. Ige signs emergency proclamation in advance of Lane’s arrival

ADVERTISING
Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation this afternoon in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Lane, the Category 4 storm approaching the state from the southeast.
Ige said the emergency proclamation will allow the state to be proactive by pre-positioning state assets to support county emergency responders.
Among other things, it will activate the state’s Major Disaster Fund and cut through red tape to allow for a faster response to the storm, the Ige administration said.
Ige said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has also been proactive in placing food and water and emergency equipment in counties statewide.
“We do see impacts to the state beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday morning,” he said.
Ige said he anticipates activating the National Guard, if necessary, and working with the counties to help homeless people move into shelters.
He urged resident to be prepared with a two-week supply of food and water and to complete a family evacuation plan, and to follow the direction of county civil defense agencies and responders.
Hurricane Lane Emergency Proclamation by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd