UCLA, Gonzaga bow out of Oahu volleyball tournament ahead of Lane

No. 11 UCLA and Gonzaga have decided against flying to Honolulu for this week’s scheduled Hawaiian Airlines Classic women’s volleyball tournament.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

No. 11 UCLA and Gonzaga have decided against flying to Honolulu for this week’s scheduled Hawaiian Airlines Classic women’s volleyball tournament.

The Bruins announced via Twitter this morning that they instead will be hosting the Bulldogs Saturday and Sunday.

There has been no official word from the University of Hawaii regarding its season-opening event nor what the third mainland team — Kansas State — has decided. The Wildcats are currently on Oahu.

The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to open with Gonzaga on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. If the match with UCLA is not rescheduled, it would be the first time since the Hawaii program began in 1974 that the Wahine did not face the Bruins during the regular season.