Today

BASEBALL

College: Iowa at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth-place semifinals—Moanalua vs. Lahainaluna, 1 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m. Semifinals: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Kailua,

7 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championship: Semifinals at Kalani—Seabury Hall vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at St. Francis—Kaiser vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.;

University vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, second round, 8 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational—DePaul vs. Canisius, noon; Canisius vs. New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.; DePaul vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; New Mexico vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Championships, 8 a.m., at St.

Francis.

BASEBALL

College: Iowa at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH),

2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

College: University of Hawaii Hilo alumni game, 1 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth place, 9 a.m. Third place,

1 p.m. Championship, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championship: Fifth place, 11 a.m. Third place, 3 p.m. Final, 5 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic—UCLA vs. Stanford, 9 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Pepperdine, noon; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UCLA, 1:30 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, 8 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational—Bracket Game #1, 10 a.m.; Bracket Game #2, noon; Bracket Game #3, 2 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.