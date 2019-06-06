[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Friday

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Softball

Makua Alii

Hui Ohana 19, Action 11

Bad Company 19, Fat Katz 12

Firehouse 7, Golden Eagles 5

Waipio 13, Hikina 2

Makules 9, Sportsmen 7

Aikane 16, Hawaiians 15

Yankees 7, Xpress 6

Zen 24, Na Pueo 12

Na Kahuna 18, Lokahi 15

12u Cal Ripken State

Tournament

Los Animoles 13, Hawaii Baseball Group 0 (4 inning mercy rule)

WP — Greyson Osbun 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 K (NOTE: Osbun combined with Bruin Agbayani and LB Sanchez to throw a no-hitter)

Leading Hitters—Los Animoles: Alaka’i Kiakona 2-2, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Nui Ka’apana 2-3, 2B, run, RBI; Greyson Osbun 2-2, 3B, 2 runs, RBI.

Hawaii Kai Gold 8, Hilina’i 7

no statistics available

Deez Sox 14, West Kauai 4 (5 inning mercy rule)

WP — Cade Wehrsig 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER

Leading Hitters—Deez Sox: Jenna Sniffen 2-3, run, RBI.

Kahoots 16, Manoa All-Stars 3

WP — La’akea Correa 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 k’s

Leading Hitters—Kahoots: Titan Pasco 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Jake Hiromoto 2-3, 2B, 3B, run, RBI; Kalei Alana 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 4 RBI

Nanakuli Hawks 17, KAC All-Stars 1 (4 inning mercy rule)

WP — Allin Yap 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K’s

Leading Hitters—Nanakuli: Melo Fuller 2-4, HR (grand slam), 2 runs, 5 RBI; Jordan Kay 3-3, 2 runs; Damian Griffen 2-3, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Dayton Lorenzo 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Charles Naone 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brayden Van Kuren 2-4, 2 runs

Prospects 10, Hawaii Kai Blue 5

WP — Tarrell Reid 2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 3 K’s

Leading Hitters—Prospects: CJ Taira 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Kameron Pongasi 2-3, 3 runs, RBI.