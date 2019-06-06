Calendar
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Softball
Makua Alii
Hui Ohana 19, Action 11
Bad Company 19, Fat Katz 12
Firehouse 7, Golden Eagles 5
Waipio 13, Hikina 2
Makules 9, Sportsmen 7
Aikane 16, Hawaiians 15
Yankees 7, Xpress 6
Zen 24, Na Pueo 12
Na Kahuna 18, Lokahi 15
12u Cal Ripken State
Tournament
Los Animoles 13, Hawaii Baseball Group 0 (4 inning mercy rule)
WP — Greyson Osbun 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 K (NOTE: Osbun combined with Bruin Agbayani and LB Sanchez to throw a no-hitter)
Leading Hitters—Los Animoles: Alaka’i Kiakona 2-2, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Nui Ka’apana 2-3, 2B, run, RBI; Greyson Osbun 2-2, 3B, 2 runs, RBI.
Hawaii Kai Gold 8, Hilina’i 7
no statistics available
Deez Sox 14, West Kauai 4 (5 inning mercy rule)
WP — Cade Wehrsig 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER
Leading Hitters—Deez Sox: Jenna Sniffen 2-3, run, RBI.
Kahoots 16, Manoa All-Stars 3
WP — La’akea Correa 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 k’s
Leading Hitters—Kahoots: Titan Pasco 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Jake Hiromoto 2-3, 2B, 3B, run, RBI; Kalei Alana 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 4 RBI
Nanakuli Hawks 17, KAC All-Stars 1 (4 inning mercy rule)
WP — Allin Yap 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K’s
Leading Hitters—Nanakuli: Melo Fuller 2-4, HR (grand slam), 2 runs, 5 RBI; Jordan Kay 3-3, 2 runs; Damian Griffen 2-3, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Dayton Lorenzo 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Charles Naone 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brayden Van Kuren 2-4, 2 runs
Prospects 10, Hawaii Kai Blue 5
WP — Tarrell Reid 2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 3 K’s
Leading Hitters—Prospects: CJ Taira 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Kameron Pongasi 2-3, 3 runs, RBI.
