Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West Division I girls: Radford at Aiea, Nanakuli at Waianae; matches start at 7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II girls: Pearl City at Leilehua, Waipahu at Kapolei; matches start at 7 p.m.

OIA West Division II girls: Waialua at Mililani, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Nevada at Hawaii,

3:30 p.m., at 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II/III girls: Damien at

St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East Division I girls: Kalani at

Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua, games at

7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Farrington; Castle at Kaimuki, games at

6 p.m.

ILH

Girls varsity

Divison I

Tuesday

Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-21, 26-24.

Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 22-25, 25-22, 25-19.

Division II/III

Tuesday

La Pietra defeats Island Pacific 25-23,

25-19.

University def. Lanakila Baptist 25-5, 25-9.

Hanalani def. Assets 25-12, 25-11.

St. Andrew’s Priority def. Hawaiian Mission 25-22, 25-4.

Damien def. Christian Academy 25-19,

25-7.

Monday

La Pietra defeats Hanalani 25-22, 28-30, 25-19.

OIA WEST

Girls varsity

Division I

Monday

Kapolei def. Nanakuli 25-14, 25-11, 25-20.

OIA EAST

Girls varsity

Tuesday

Division I

Moanalua def. Kailua 25-13, 25-13, 25-7.

Division I/II

Kalaheo def. Anuenue 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.

Kalani def. Roosevelt 25-23, 25-27, 24-25, 25-20, 16-14.

Division II

McKinley def. Kaimuki 25-9, 25-13, 25-17.

White

Kalaheo def. Anuenue 21-11, 12-21, 15-9.