Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

TODAY
VOLLEYBALL
OIA West Division I girls: Radford at Aiea, Nanakuli at Waianae; matches start at 7 p.m.
OIA West Division I/II girls: Pearl City at Leilehua, Waipahu at Kapolei; matches start at 7 p.m.
OIA West Division II girls: Waialua at Mililani, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
BIIF Division II: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Nevada at Hawaii,
3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II/III girls: Damien at
St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
OIA East Division I girls: Kalani at
Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua, games at
7 p.m.
OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Farrington; Castle at Kaimuki, games at
6 p.m.
ILH
Girls varsity
Divison I
Tuesday
Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-21, 26-24.
Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 22-25, 25-22, 25-19.
Division II/III
Tuesday
La Pietra defeats Island Pacific 25-23,
25-19.
University def. Lanakila Baptist 25-5, 25-9.
Hanalani def. Assets 25-12, 25-11.
St. Andrew’s Priority def. Hawaiian Mission 25-22, 25-4.
Damien def. Christian Academy 25-19,
25-7.
Monday
La Pietra defeats Hanalani 25-22, 28-30, 25-19.
OIA WEST
Girls varsity
Division I
Monday
Kapolei def. Nanakuli 25-14, 25-11, 25-20.
OIA EAST
Girls varsity
Tuesday
Division I
Moanalua def. Kailua 25-13, 25-13, 25-7.
Division I/II
Kalaheo def. Anuenue 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.
Kalani def. Roosevelt 25-23, 25-27, 24-25, 25-20, 16-14.
Division II
McKinley def. Kaimuki 25-9, 25-13, 25-17.
White
Kalaheo def. Anuenue 21-11, 12-21, 15-9.
