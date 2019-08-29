[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Nevada at Hawaii,

3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II/III girls: Damien at

St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East Division I girls: Kalani at

Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua, games at

7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Farrington; Castle at Kaimuki, games at

6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

KIF: Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Maui vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m. at TBD.

BIIF Division I: Konawaena at Honokaa; Hilo at Kealakehe. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Downey (Calif.) at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Aloha Football Classic—Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) at Mililani, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

2019 PacWest Volleyball Poll

1. Azusa Pacific (10) 142

2. Chaminade (1) 124

3. Biola (1) 115

4. Point Loma 107

5. Hawai`i Hilo 94

6. Concordia 87

7. Hawai`iPacific 83

8. Dominican 51

9. Notre Dame de Namur 43

10. Fresno Pacific 33

11. Academy of Art 30

12. Holy Names 27

First-place votes in parenthesis

2019 PRESEASON ALL-PACWEST VOLLEYBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year:

Julianne Miller, Azusa Pacific

Setter of the Year:

Cara Keturakis, Point Loma

Libero of the Year:

Sami Hover, Biola

2019 PRESEASON ALL-PACWEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Name, School Pos. Yr.

Bria Beale, Hawaii Hilo OH Jr.

Perla Escobar, Hawaii Pacific OH Sr.

Alana Handy, Chaminade OH Sr.

Cara Keturakis, Point Loma S Sr.

Julianne Miller, Azusa Pacific MB Sr.

Emma Tecklenburg, Chaminade OH Sr.

Sara Wagenveld, Azusa Pacific MB Sr.

OIA

Varsity Girls

Division I

Kapolei def Waipahu 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Aiea def Radford 25-19, 25-7, 25-23

Junior Varsity Girls

Division I

Kapolei def Waipahu 21-17, 21-16

Radford def Aiea 17-21, 21-18, 15-11

ILH

Junior Varsity Girls

Division I

Punahou Gold def Iolani Red 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Iolani Black def Punahou Blue 23-25, 25-17, 26-24

Kamehameha White def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-13

Kamehameha Blue def Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-18

Division II

Hawaii Baptist def Island Pacific 16-25, 25-7, 25-17

Damien def University 25-13, 26-24

BIIF

Varsity Girls

Hawaii Prep def Honokaa 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Junior Varsity Girls

Hawaii Prep def Honokaa 25-14, 25-17

Softball

Makua Ali’i

Hui Ohana 16, Golden Eagles 5

Waipio 15, Firehouse 9

Fat Katz 23, Yankees 20

Hawaiians 27, Xpress 19

Action 17, Hikina 1

Aikane 15, Zen 3

Bad Company 15, Makules 0

Na Kahuna 10, P.H. Rebels 0

Lokahi 16, Na Pueo 4