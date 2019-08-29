TODAY
FOOTBALL
BIIF Division II: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Nevada at Hawaii,
3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II/III girls: Damien at
St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
OIA East Division I girls: Kalani at
Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua, games at
7 p.m.
OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Farrington; Castle at Kaimuki, games at
6 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua at Leilehua, 6 p.m.
KIF: Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MIL: Maui vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m. at TBD.
BIIF Division I: Konawaena at Honokaa; Hilo at Kealakehe. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague: Downey (Calif.) at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Aloha Football Classic—Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) at Mililani, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
2019 PacWest Volleyball Poll
1. Azusa Pacific (10) 142
2. Chaminade (1) 124
3. Biola (1) 115
4. Point Loma 107
5. Hawai`i Hilo 94
6. Concordia 87
7. Hawai`iPacific 83
8. Dominican 51
9. Notre Dame de Namur 43
10. Fresno Pacific 33
11. Academy of Art 30
12. Holy Names 27
First-place votes in parenthesis
2019 PRESEASON ALL-PACWEST VOLLEYBALL AWARDS
Player of the Year:
Julianne Miller, Azusa Pacific
Setter of the Year:
Cara Keturakis, Point Loma
Libero of the Year:
Sami Hover, Biola
2019 PRESEASON ALL-PACWEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Name, School Pos. Yr.
Bria Beale, Hawaii Hilo OH Jr.
Perla Escobar, Hawaii Pacific OH Sr.
Alana Handy, Chaminade OH Sr.
Cara Keturakis, Point Loma S Sr.
Julianne Miller, Azusa Pacific MB Sr.
Emma Tecklenburg, Chaminade OH Sr.
Sara Wagenveld, Azusa Pacific MB Sr.
OIA
Varsity Girls
Division I
Kapolei def Waipahu 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Aiea def Radford 25-19, 25-7, 25-23
Junior Varsity Girls
Division I
Kapolei def Waipahu 21-17, 21-16
Radford def Aiea 17-21, 21-18, 15-11
ILH
Junior Varsity Girls
Division I
Punahou Gold def Iolani Red 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Iolani Black def Punahou Blue 23-25, 25-17, 26-24
Kamehameha White def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-13
Kamehameha Blue def Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-18
Division II
Hawaii Baptist def Island Pacific 16-25, 25-7, 25-17
Damien def University 25-13, 26-24
BIIF
Varsity Girls
Hawaii Prep def Honokaa 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
Junior Varsity Girls
Hawaii Prep def Honokaa 25-14, 25-17
Softball
Makua Ali’i
Hui Ohana 16, Golden Eagles 5
Waipio 15, Firehouse 9
Fat Katz 23, Yankees 20
Hawaiians 27, Xpress 19
Action 17, Hikina 1
Aikane 15, Zen 3
Bad Company 15, Makules 0
Na Kahuna 10, P.H. Rebels 0
Lokahi 16, Na Pueo 4
