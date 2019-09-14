Scoreboard, Sept. 14, 2019

TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
>> ILH: ‘Iolani Invitational, 2:30 p.m. at Kualoa Ranch.
FOOTBALL
>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Waianae vs. Punahou, 2 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.
>> OIA-ILH Division II: Kalani vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.
>> BIIF Division I: Honokaa at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.
>> BIIF Division II: Kohala at Ka’u, 11 a.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.
>> MIL: Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.
KAYAKING
>> ILH: Sprint Race, 1:45 p.m. at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
>> College women: UH Alumnae match, 3:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Also, Dallas Baptist vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
VOLLEYBALL
>> College women: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge–Utah Valley vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m.; UCLA at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Punahou at
‘Iolani, 2 p.m.
>> ILH Division II/III girls: University vs. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m. at Klum Gym.
WATER POLO
>> ILH boys: Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at Punahou, noon; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Henry Ayau Race, 8:30 a.m. from Maunalua Bay to Nanakuli Beach.
ILH VOLLEYBALL
Friday
Girls varsity, Division I
>> Le Jardin def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-17
Girls varsity, Division I-AA
>> Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-16, 25-5
Girls junior varsity, Division I
>> Sacred Hearts def. Mid-Pacific 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
>> ‘Iolani-Red def. Hawaii Baptist 18-25, 25-21, 25-14
>> Kamehameha-Black def. Maryknoll 25-16, 23-25, 25-12
>> Punahou-Gold def. ‘Iolani-Black 25-22, 26-24
>> Punahou-Black def. Kamehameha-White 25-20, 25-20
Girls junior varsity, Division II
>> Hawaiian Baptist def. Island Pacific 25-9, 25-13
Thursday
Girls varsity, Division III
>> La Pietra def. Hawaiian Mission 25-10, 25-15
>> Island Pacific def. Lanakila Baptist 25-18, 25-15
COLLEGE MEN SOCCER
PacWest, At Lakewood, CO
Chaminade 3, Colorado Christian 0
Goal scorers–Chaminade: Colin Roemer (11:10, 36:01, 44:44)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.