Scoreboard, Sept. 14, 2019

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

>> ILH: ‘Iolani Invitational, 2:30 p.m. at Kualoa Ranch.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Waianae vs. Punahou, 2 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: Kalani vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division I: Honokaa at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Kohala at Ka’u, 11 a.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.

>> MIL: Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

>> ILH: Sprint Race, 1:45 p.m. at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

>> College women: UH Alumnae match, 3:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Also, Dallas Baptist vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge–Utah Valley vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m.; UCLA at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Punahou at

‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

>> ILH Division II/III girls: University vs. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m. at Klum Gym.

WATER POLO

>> ILH boys: Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at Punahou, noon; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Henry Ayau Race, 8:30 a.m. from Maunalua Bay to Nanakuli Beach.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Friday

Girls varsity, Division I

>> Le Jardin def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-17

Girls varsity, Division I-AA

>> Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-16, 25-5

Girls junior varsity, Division I

>> Sacred Hearts def. Mid-Pacific 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

>> ‘Iolani-Red def. Hawaii Baptist 18-25, 25-21, 25-14

>> Kamehameha-Black def. Maryknoll 25-16, 23-25, 25-12

>> Punahou-Gold def. ‘Iolani-Black 25-22, 26-24

>> Punahou-Black def. Kamehameha-White 25-20, 25-20

Girls junior varsity, Division II

>> Hawaiian Baptist def. Island Pacific 25-9, 25-13

Thursday

Girls varsity, Division III

>> La Pietra def. Hawaiian Mission 25-10, 25-15

>> Island Pacific def. Lanakila Baptist 25-18, 25-15

COLLEGE MEN SOCCER

PacWest, At Lakewood, CO

Chaminade 3, Colorado Christian 0

Goal scorers–Chaminade: Colin Roemer (11:10, 36:01, 44:44)