Work furlough inmate goes missing

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center today.

Keanuilimokukai Kupihea, 26, was due to return to the furlough center after work by 4 p.m. Kupihea is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for theft, terroristic threatening, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia and promotion of a detrimental drug.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.