Scoreboard, Oct. 22

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II— Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Konawaena vs. McKinley, 5 p.m., Kalani vs. La Pietra, 7 p.m.; at Kaimuki. Molokai vs. Hawaii Prep., 5 p.m.; Kau vs. University., 7 p.m., at Farrington.

PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—playoff, 5 p.m., if necessary. Varsity II—playoff, 5 p.m., if necessary.

SOCCER

PacWest Men

Monday, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

Dominican (Calif.) 2, Hawaii Pacific 0

Goal scorers–Dominican: Brendan Adame, 29:18.; Luke Raley, 83:12. Hawaii Pacific: Gerrit Arzberger 87:44.

PacWest Women

Monday, at WPSS

Hawaii Pacific 3, Dominican (Calif.) 1

Goal scorers–Hawaii Pacific: Jacey Iwane, 6:10; Nina Gonzales, 23:56; Mya Tolentino, 61:36. Dominican: Tanya Bills, 50:35.