Scoreboard, Oct. 22

CALENDAR
TODAY
BOWLING
ILH girls: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I—‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II— Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BOWLING
ILH boys: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Konawaena vs. McKinley, 5 p.m., Kalani vs. La Pietra, 7 p.m.; at Kaimuki. Molokai vs. Hawaii Prep., 5 p.m.; Kau vs. University., 7 p.m., at Farrington.
PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I—playoff, 5 p.m., if necessary. Varsity II—playoff, 5 p.m., if necessary.
SOCCER
PacWest Men
Monday, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium
Dominican (Calif.) 2, Hawaii Pacific 0
Goal scorers–Dominican: Brendan Adame, 29:18.; Luke Raley, 83:12. Hawaii Pacific: Gerrit Arzberger 87:44.
PacWest Women
Monday, at WPSS
Hawaii Pacific 3, Dominican (Calif.) 1
Goal scorers–Hawaii Pacific: Jacey Iwane, 6:10; Nina Gonzales, 23:56; Mya Tolentino, 61:36. Dominican: Tanya Bills, 50:35.
