[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Calendar
Today
BASKETBALL
College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational—Georgia vs. Michigan State, 9:30 a.m.; Chaminade vs. UCLA, noon; Dayton vs. Virginia Tech 3 p.m.; Kansas vs. BYU, 5:30 p.m.; games at Lahaina Civic Center.
College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Sioux Falls vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at St. Francis School.
Wednesday
BASKETBALL
College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational—Fifth place, 9:30 a.m. Championship, noon. Seventh place, 4 p.m. Third place, 6:30 p.m.; games at Lahaina Civic Center.
College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Sioux Falls vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.