Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational—Georgia vs. Michigan State, 9:30 a.m.; Chaminade vs. UCLA, noon; Dayton vs. Virginia Tech 3 p.m.; Kansas vs. BYU, 5:30 p.m.; games at Lahaina Civic Center.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Sioux Falls vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at St. Francis School.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational—Fifth place, 9:30 a.m. Championship, noon. Seventh place, 4 p.m. Third place, 6:30 p.m.; games at Lahaina Civic Center.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Sioux Falls vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School.