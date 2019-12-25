[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
BASKETBALL
College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—7th-place game Portland vs. Ball State, 8:30 a.m.; 5th-place game: Boise State vs. UTEP, 10:30 a.m. 3rd-place game: Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech, 1:30 p.m.; championship: Houston vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
ILH Boys: Punahou Invitational—‘Iolani II vs. Sacremento Adv., 11 a.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Thunder Mtn., 2 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Le Jardin, 9:30 a.m.; Hanalani vs. San Marcos, 12:30 p.m.; Science Hill vs. Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; La Jolla vs. Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Hanamatsu Tech vs. Punahou, 8 p.m.
OIA Boys: Moanalua vs. Farrington,
5:30 p.m.
