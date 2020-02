[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

College: North Dakota State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium; Colorado Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Semifinals–Waiakea vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Fifth-place semifinals–Kalaheo vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m., field 8; King Kekaulike vs. Kaiser, field 7; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Semifinals–Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hawaii Prep, 1 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Consolation semifinals–Pac-Five vs. Waipahu, 3 p.m., field 6; Aiea vs. Makua Lani, 3 p.m., field 15; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

HHSAA Championships Trials: at Kihei Aquatic Complex, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

PacWest Women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Stanislaus State, 3:30 p.m. at Holua Tennis Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Colorado Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park; North Dakota State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. St. Louis Spirit, 7:30 p.m. at Moanalua Gym.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Championship–Waiakea/Mililani winner vs. Kalani/Punahou winner, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third-place–Waiakea/Mililani loser vs. Kalani/Punahou/Kaiser loser, 3 p.m., field 18; Fifth-place–Kalaheo/Kapolei winner vs. King Kekaulike/Kaiser winner, 3 p.m, field 16; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Championship–Kamehameha-Hawaii/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Seabury Hall/Kapaa winner, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third-place–Kamehameha-Hawaii/Hawaii Prep loser vs. Seabury Hall/Kapaa loser, 3 p.m., field 17; Fifth-place Pac-Five/Waipahu winner vs. Aiea/Makua Lani winner, 3 p.m., field 15; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

HHSAA Championships: at Kihei Aquatic Complex

TENNIS

PacWest women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10:30 a.m. at Holua Tennis Center.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Division II Varsity Boys

University 47, Hawaii Baptist 40

Leading Scorers—ULS: Ostin Taylor 12, Colby Chun 10. HBA: Joe Fung 14.

Division I-AA boys

Kamehameha 59, Punahou 43

Soccer

HHSAA boys state championships

Division I, Quarterfinals

Kalani 4, King Kekaulike 0

Goal Scorers—Kalani: Kanta Oka 2, Travis Brubaker, Makahekili Monaghan.

Waiakea 2, Kalaheo 1, OT

Goal Scorers—Kalaheo: Jack Bright. Waiakea: Kai Biegler, John Grover.

Mililani 1, Kapolei 0

Goal Scorers—Mililani: Liam McGehee

Punahou 4, Kaiser 1

Goal Scorers—Kaiser: own goal. Punahou: Cole Kawakami, Treyden Buder-Nakasone, Nathan Daehler, Liam Nichols-Shipley.

Division II, Quarterfinals

Kapaa 3, Makua Lani 1

Goal Scorers—Makua Lani: Ka’eleleokahaku Fernandez. Kapaa: Nahoa Davis, Kellen O’Rourke, La‘a Gonsalves.

Seabury Hall 5, Aiea 1

Goal Scorers—Seabury: Duke Romanchak 2, Oliver Emde, Kai Merrill, Thomas Lee. Aiea: Kelly Takara.

Hawaii Prep 4, Waipahu 0

Goal Scorers—HPA: Daniel Jose Vidal Gayoso 3, Benjamin Kubo.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Pac-Five 0

Goal Scorers—KS-Hawaii: Buddy Betts